UMKC holds off SC Upstate with Ross at FT line down stretch

The Associated Press

January 02, 2018 10:31 PM

January 02, 2018 10:31 PM

SPARTANBURG, S.C.

Isaiah Ross finished with 21 points and Broderick Robinson scored 20 to lead UMKC past South Carolina Upstate 79-77 on Tuesday.

Aleer Leek's jumper with 7:13 left started a 10-0 run that ended with a pair of free throws from Ross for a 75-65 lead. Jure Span made a pair of layups in a 17-second stretch and the Spartans were within 76-74 with 22 seconds remaining. Ross hit two free throws and Robinson 1 of 2 to close it out for the Kangaroos. Span hit a 3 at the buzzer for SC Upstate.

UMKC (5-11) held on despite shooting 1 of 5 from the floor at the end and missed four free throws in the last 45 seconds. SC Upstate (5-12) led 47-42 at intermission before a 7-2 Kangaroos' run after the break knotted it at 49.

Jordan Giles scored 15, 11 from the free-throw line, and Leek scored 13 for UMKC. Span and Malik Moore each scored 22 for the Spartans, who had a 36-28 rebounding advantage.

