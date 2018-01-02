Sports

DiLeo leads Central Michigan to 75-50 win over Ohio

The Associated Press

January 02, 2018 10:16 PM

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich.

David DiLeo scored 22 points as Central Michigan opened Mid-America Conference play with a 75-50 win over Ohio for its fourth straight win on Tuesday night.

The Chippewas (12-2) improved to 8-0 at home and knocked off Ohio for the fifth consecutive time.

DiLeo hit 6 of 12 from distance to finish with 7-of-13 shooting. Cecil Williams added 15 points while grabbing nine rebounds, dishing out six assists with two steals and one blocked shot. Shawn Roundtree contributed 13 points and Luke Meyer chipped in 12 for Central Michigan, which has won 11 of its last 12 games.

The Chippewas took an early lead, were up 37-31 at the half, pushed the advantage to 71-43 at the 8:22 mark and coasted home.

Central Michigan made 10 of 28 from distance while limiting Ohio to 3-of-20 shooting from long range.

Mike Laster led the Bobcats (7-6) with 19 points and Teyvion Kirk added 13.

