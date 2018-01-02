Sports

Santa Ana, Thompson help Elon slip past Towson, 75-72

The Associated Press

January 02, 2018 10:14 PM

ELON, N.C.

Steven Santa Ana hit four 3-pointers and finished with 17 points and Dmitri Thompson scored four of his 15 points in the final 27 seconds to help Elon beat Towson 75-72 on Tuesday night.

Tyler Seibring had 16 points, on 7-of-12 shooting, and Dainan Swoope added 12 points and six assists for Elon (10-5, 2-0 Colonial Athletic Association).

Swoope hit a 3 and Santa Ana made a layup to make it 68-all with three minutes left. Towson's Zane Martin and Eddie Keith II sandwiched layups around a 3-pointer by Santa Ana to take a one-point lead with 56 seconds to go, but Thompson's bucket 29 second later gave the Phoenix a 73-72 advantage. The Tigers missed a short jumper on the other end, Thompson grabbed the rebound and made both ends of the 1-and-1 with 7.4 seconds remaining. Towson's Brian Starr got a clean look from the top of the key, but the potential tying 3 bounced off the front of the rim as time expired.

Martin had a career-high 27 points, and Keith scored 10, for Towson (10-5, 0-2).

