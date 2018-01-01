Prairie View A&M beats Alcorn State 76-64 in SWAC opener

Sports

Dennis Jones had 15 points and 10 assists, Gary Blackston added 13 points and six assists, and Prairie View A&M beat Alcorn State 76-64 on Monday night in a Southwestern Athletic Conference opener for both teams.

The Panthers (4-11) opened SWAC play with a win for the first time since 2011.

Zachary Hamilton and Austin Starr each scored 12 points for Prairie View. Blackston also had eight rebounds and three steals.

Prairie View had a 38-31 lead at halftime after shooting 48 percent. Hamilton scored five points during an 11-0 second-half run — with 3-pointers on 3 of 4 possessions — for a 52-39 lead with 14:03 to go. The Panthers led by double digits the rest of the way.

Dante Sterling led Alcorn State (4-10) with 17 points. The Braves shot 36.5 percent from the field and turned it over 20 times.

