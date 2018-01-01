Texas forward Dylan Osetkowski celebrates after making 3-point basket at the end of an NCAA college basketball game against Iowa State, Monday, Jan. 1, 2018, in Ames, Iowa. Texas won 74-70 in overtime.
Sports

Texas upends Iowa State 74-70 in OT

By LUKE MEREDITH AP Sports Writer

January 01, 2018 09:43 PM

AMES, Iowa

Dylan Osetkowski scored a career-high 25 points with seven 3-pointers — including the go-ahead bucket with 33.5 seconds left in overtime — and Texas beat Iowa State 74-70 on Monday night to improve to 3-0 on the road.

Mohamed Bamba had 10 points, 16 rebounds and four blocks for the Longhorns (10-4, 1-1 Big 12), who have also beaten VCU and Alabama away from Austin this season.

Bamba blocked Cameron Lard under the basket with two minutes left in overtime, and Matt Coleman beat Nick Weiler-Babb off the dribble and got a reverse layup under Lard to put Texas ahead 67-63 with 1:41 to go.

Iowa State responded though, as Lard and Jackson scored in the paint to tie it at 67.

But as he had all night, Osetkowski pulled up from the elbow and calmly put Texas ahead by 3. Bamba redirected a Donovan Jackson floater, and Coleman iced it at the line.

Jackson scored 24 points to lead Iowa State (9-4, 0-2), which is off to its first 0-2 start in league play since 2010-11. Lard added a career-best 21 points with 16 rebounds.

THE BIG PICTURE

Texas: With Iowa State in a deep rebuild, a defeat in Ames currently qualifies as a bad loss for Big 12 teams. The Longhorns didn't play great, but they did just enough to avoid suffering a resume-deflating event.

Iowa State: Both of Iowa State's Big 12 losses came at home against unranked opponents — in a league where half the teams are ranked. The rebuilding Cyclones could easily be 0-4 in the league when it returns home to host Baylor on Jan. 13.

UP NEXT

Texas plays at Baylor on Saturday.

Iowa State plays at Oklahoma State on Saturday.

