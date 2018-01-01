Houston Rockets guard James Harden
Houston Rockets guard James Harden 13) is fouled by Los Angeles Lakers guard Josh Hart during the second half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017, in Houston.
Sports

Houston's Harden out at least 2 weeks with hamstring injury

The Associated Press

January 01, 2018 08:26 PM

HOUSTON

Rockets star James Harden will miss at least two weeks with a left hamstring strain.

The team announced Monday that the NBA's leading scorer has a grade 2 strain and will be re-evaluated in two weeks.

Harden was injured on a missed layup late in the fourth quarter of Houston's 148-142 double-overtime win against the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday night. He said after the game that he didn't think the injury was serious, but the guard was walking with a pronounced limp.

The Rockets have the second-best record in the Western Conference behind Golden State at 26-9, and Harden leads the NBA with his scoring average of 32.3 points per game. He also is averaging 9.1 assists, ranking third in the league.

Harden, who has played every game this season, has been extremely durable during his career, missing just two games since the start of the 2014-15 season.

