Cleveland Browns head coach Hue Jackson walks off the field after an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017. Keith Srakocic AP Photo
Sports

Browns coach Jackson grateful to survive 0-16 season

By TOM WITHERS AP Sports Writer

January 01, 2018 09:44 AM

BEREA, Ohio

Browns coach Hue Jackson feels fortunate to be back after a historic, losing season.

Jackson hung onto his job despite going 0-16 this year and 1-31 in two years with Cleveland. Jackson apologized Monday, a day after the Browns lost in Pittsburgh and joined the 2008 Detroit Lions as the only teams in NFL history to lose all 16 games.

Jackson says he understands why some Browns fans are angry and knows the organization has to "re-recruit" some of them. Jackson said he's grateful that owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam trust him to turn around a team that hasn't made the playoffs since 2002 and has gone 2-41 since its last road win.

Jackson plans to spend the next few days reflecting on possible changes to his staff and says it's possible he'll hire an offensive coordinator after handling both jobs.

