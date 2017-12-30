Sports

Williams rallies Norfolk State over Stony Brook 74-68

The Associated Press

December 30, 2017

STONY BROOK, N.Y.

Kyle Williams had 16 of his 21 points in the final 6 ½ minutes on Saturday night and Norfolk State rallied from a 10-point deficit to beat Stony Brook 74-68.

Williams' 3-pointer with 1:42 left made it 67-61 for the Spartans (2-12) and they held on by hitting 7 of 12 free throws from there.

The Seawolves (5-9) led 55-45 before Norfolk State scored 11 straight to take its first lead in over 18 minutes. The run was highlighted by back-to-back 3s from Williams and capped by Bryan Gellineau's layup to make it 56-55 with five minutes left. Stony Brook briefly retook the lead at 57-56 and again at 60-59, but the Spartans went in front for good after that.

Steven Whitley added 18 points, Gellineau had a career-high 11 and Nic Thomas also scored 11 for Norfolk State.

Akwasi Yeboah had 24 points and Jaron Cornish scored 12 for Stony Brook.

