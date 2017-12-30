FILE - This is a Wednesday, July 12, 2017 file photo of Serbia's Novak Djokovic as he gestures during a press conference after losing his Men's Singles Quarterfinal Match against Czech Republic's Tomas Berdych on day nine at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London. Novak has withdrawn from the Mubadala WTC exhibition event due to pain in his right elbow. The Serbian star was scheduled to return to tennis on Friday, Dec. 29, 2017 after being out of the game for nearly six months.
Djokovic withdraws from Aus Open warm-up tournament in Qatar

The Associated Press

December 30, 2017 09:33 AM

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates

Novak Djokovic has withdrawn from next week's Qatar Open, his warm-up tournament for the Australian Open, saying he still has pain in his right elbow.

That problem forced him to withdraw from an exhibition tournament in the United Arab Emirates on Friday. The Serb says in a statement Saturday that his elbow has not improved.

Djokovic hasn't played a competitive match since he retired in the Wimbledon quarterfinals because of the injury. He was scheduled to play Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain in the semifinals of the exhibition event in UAE, his first match in nearly five months.

Another withdrawal puts Djokovic's participation in the Australian Open, which starts Jan. 15, in doubt. He says "only when I'm 100% ready to play, I will be able to come back. I hope it will be soon."

