Sports

Man's tongue-in-cheek obituary blames Cleveland Browns

The Associated Press

December 30, 2017 09:27 AM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

HURON, Ohio

An Ohio man's tongue-in-cheek obituary blames the winless Cleveland Browns for contributing to his demise.

The obituary published in the Sandusky Register says Paul Stark, of Huron, died Wednesday at a hospice facility after a brief illness "exacerbated by the hopeless condition of the Cleveland Browns."

The football team was 1-15 last season and 0-15 this year ahead of Sunday's finale at Pittsburgh.

Even so, Stark's obituary included a nugget of the optimism voiced by some long-suffering fans. It says the 80-year-old Mansfield native "passed just before the Browns were prepared to turn the corner."

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Minor league hockey team hosts epic wiener dog race

    The Atlanta Gladiators of the ECHL took a quick break from hockey action to host its 2017 wiener dog race.

Minor league hockey team hosts epic wiener dog race

Minor league hockey team hosts epic wiener dog race 2:40

Minor league hockey team hosts epic wiener dog race
Anna Maria fishing captain spots great white shark 1:13

Anna Maria fishing captain spots great white shark
Check out this 15 foot great white shark circling a boat 0:47

Check out this 15 foot great white shark circling a boat

View More Video