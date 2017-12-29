Dirk Koetter will be back for a third season as the head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Dirk Koetter will be back for a third season as the head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Bob Leverone AP
Dirk Koetter will be back for a third season as the head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Bob Leverone AP

Sports

Tampa Bay Buccaneers will retain Dirk Koetter as head coach

By Mike Garbett

mgarbett@bradenton.com

December 29, 2017 04:53 PM

All that talk about Jon Gruden leaving the “Monday Night Football” booth to return to coach the Tampa Bay Buccaneers?

Never mind.

Bucs ownership on Friday told head coach Dirk Koetter that he would return for a third season, despite Tampa Bay taking a 4-11 record into Sunday’s regular-season finale against the New Orleans Saints.

The Tampa Bay Times was the first to report the news.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Koetter is 13-18 during his two seasons as Bucs head coach, including a pair of five-game losing streaks this season.

Both of the coaches before Koetter – Greg Schiano and Lovie Smith – were fired after two seasons.

Gruden, who was fired after the 2008 season, is said to be talking to potential assistant coaches in case he decides to return to the coaching ranks.

In his first season with the Bucs, Gruden led Tampa Bay to a 48-21 win over the Oakland Raiders in Super Bowl XXXVII.

Mike Garbett: 941-745-7011; @MGarbett52

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Minor league hockey team hosts epic wiener dog race

    The Atlanta Gladiators of the ECHL took a quick break from hockey action to host its 2017 wiener dog race.

Minor league hockey team hosts epic wiener dog race

Minor league hockey team hosts epic wiener dog race 2:40

Minor league hockey team hosts epic wiener dog race
Anna Maria fishing captain spots great white shark 1:13

Anna Maria fishing captain spots great white shark
Check out this 15 foot great white shark circling a boat 0:47

Check out this 15 foot great white shark circling a boat

View More Video