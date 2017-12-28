Sports

Holland scores 20, leads Mercer over Kennesaw State 89-56

The Associated Press

December 28, 2017 09:23 PM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

MACON, Ga.

Ria'n Holland scored 20 points and Mercer rolled to an 89-56 victory over Kennesaw State on Thursday night.

Holland was 8 of 11 from the field. Cory Kilby and Demetre Rivers each added 11 points, and Desmond Ringer had 10 for Mercer (7-6), which shot 60 percent from the field and made 10 of 18 (56 percent) from long range.

James Scott had 18 points to lead Kennesaw State. Kosta Jankovic chipped in 11 points.

The Bears took the lead for good midway through the first half and had a seven-point advantage early in the second half. Mercer used a 24-11 run for a 69-49 lead with seven minutes left.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Mercer snapped a two-game losing skid and opens Southern Conference play at home Sunday against East Tennessee State. Kennesaw State (3-10) has lost two of its last three games and hosts Yale on Saturday.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Anna Maria fishing captain spots great white shark

    Fishing Captain Russell Schnering of bradentonfishing.com usually brings home happy anglers toting their catch. One trip off Anna Maria Island brought something else; a great white shark sighting.

Anna Maria fishing captain spots great white shark

Anna Maria fishing captain spots great white shark 1:13

Anna Maria fishing captain spots great white shark
Check out this 15 foot great white shark circling a boat 0:47

Check out this 15 foot great white shark circling a boat
McKayla Maroney alleges USA Gymnastics paid her to keep quiet about abuse 2:00

McKayla Maroney alleges USA Gymnastics paid her to keep quiet about abuse

View More Video