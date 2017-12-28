Sports

Rockets sign free agent Gerald Green

The Associated Press

December 28, 2017 09:17 PM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

BOSTON

The Houston Rockets have signed veteran swingman Gerald Green.

General manager Daryl Morey announced the signing Thursday a few hours before the Rockets played at Boston, where Green played 47 games last season. Green, 31, was wearing No. 14 on the bench for the Rockets, who were without point guard Chris Paul for the third straight game with a left abductor strain.

The No. 18 overall pick in the 2005 NBA draft out of Gulf Shores Academy in Houston, Green has also played for Minnesota, Dallas, Brooklyn, Indiana, Phoenix and Miami. He was cut by the Milwaukee Bucks at the end of training camp. He has averaged 9.6 points and 2.4 rebounds in 544 career NBA games.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Anna Maria fishing captain spots great white shark

    Fishing Captain Russell Schnering of bradentonfishing.com usually brings home happy anglers toting their catch. One trip off Anna Maria Island brought something else; a great white shark sighting.

Anna Maria fishing captain spots great white shark

Anna Maria fishing captain spots great white shark 1:13

Anna Maria fishing captain spots great white shark
Check out this 15 foot great white shark circling a boat 0:47

Check out this 15 foot great white shark circling a boat
McKayla Maroney alleges USA Gymnastics paid her to keep quiet about abuse 2:00

McKayla Maroney alleges USA Gymnastics paid her to keep quiet about abuse

View More Video