Burrell leads ETSU to 84-65 win over D-II Tusculum

The Associated Press

December 28, 2017 09:05 PM

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn.

David Burrell had his first career double-double with 18 points and 10 rebounds to lead East Tennessee State to an 84-65 victory over Division II Tusculum on Thursday night.

East Tennessee State (9-4) used the game as a tune up before opening Southern Conference play against Mercer on Sunday.

Burrell was 7 of 10 from the floor with seven offensive rebounds and four assists. Desonta Bradford added 18 points on 3-of-4 shooting from beyond the arc. Kanayo Obi-Rapu contributed 13 points and Peter Jurkin added 11 with six rebounds to give the Buccaneers their third straight win.

Bradford drilled a 3 midway in the first half to start a 31-5 run that led to ETSU taking a 47-28 lead into the break. The Buccaneers continued to push in the second half until they lead 74-44 with 9:05 remaining.

Donovan Donaldson led Tusculum with 11 points.

