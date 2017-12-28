Notre Dame's Marina Mabrey, center, drives between Syracuse's Miranda Drummond
Notre Dame's Marina Mabrey, center, drives between Syracuse's Miranda Drummond 32) and Digna Strautmane during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Dec. 28, 2017, in South Bend, Ind.
Sports

Shepard's double-double leads Irish over Syracuse, 87-72

By JOHN FINERAN Associated Press

December 28, 2017 09:03 PM

SOUTH BEND, Ind.

Junior Jessica Shepard, playing despite a sprained ankle, had 24 points and 12 rebounds as No. 2 Notre Dame pulled away from upset-minded Syracuse for an 87-72 Atlantic Coast Conference victory on Thursday night.

Jackie Young tied her career-high with 23 points, Kathryn Westbeld had 16 with the help of three 3-pointers and Arike Ogunbowale had 12 points for the Irish (12-1), who finished with a 40-39 edge on the boards.

Sophomore point guard Tiana Mangakahia had a game-high 26 points, eight assists and nine rebounds to lead Syracuse (12-2). Miranda Drummond added 15 points.

The Orange had two short-lived leads in the third quarter after Syracuse coach Quentin Hillsman drew a technical foul with 7:50 to go in the third period. But an 11-0 run led by Shepard, Young and Ogunbowale coincided with a 3-minute scoring drought by Syracuse to send the Irish into the fourth quarter with a 64-58 lead.

BIG PICTURE

Syracuse: The Orange lost one game — to No. 5 Mississippi State — in pre-ACC play but stayed with Notre Dame for most of the first three quarters. Hillsman seems to have found himself a point guard in the 5-foot-6 Mangakahia, a sophomore from Australia.

Notre Dame: The Irish did a good job defending the 3-point shot by Syracuse, which was 4 of 14 (28.6 percent) in the first half. But the long rebounds found their way back to the Orange, who outrebounded Notre Dame 27-17, including 16-7 in the second quarter. But the Irish had a 23-12 rebounding edge in the second half.

UP NEXT

Syracuse: Visits Virginia on Sunday.

Notre Dame: Travels to Wake Forest on Sunday.

