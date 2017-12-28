Sports

Fairfield beats Saint Peter's 70-61 in MAAC opener

The Associated Press

December 28, 2017 09:02 PM

BRIDGEPORT, Conn.

Tyler Nelson scored 19 points to help Fairfield beat Saint Peter's 70-61 on Thursday night in a Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference opener.

Nelson was 6 of 13 from the field, made four 3-pointers and a game-high five steals. Matija Milin and Omar El-Sheikh each added 11 points for Fairfield (6-6), which has won three of its last four games and has beaten Saint Peter's in three straight.

Elijah Gonzales scored 16 points to lead the Peacocks (6-6). Nick Griffin added 13 points and Sam Idowu 12.

Nelson's 3-point play gave the Stags the lead for good midway through the first half as they built a 10-point halftime lead. Saint Peter's pulled to 56-50 with 5:24 remaining. Jesus Cruz and Nelson each made 3-pointers as part of a 7-4 spurt that made it 63-54 with 2:40 to play.

