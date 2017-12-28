FILE - In this Dec. 24, 2017, file photo, Atlanta Falcons strong safety Keanu Neal
FILE - In this Dec. 24, 2017, file photo, Atlanta Falcons strong safety Keanu Neal 22) tries to break up a pass intended for New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara
FILE - In this Dec. 24, 2017, file photo, Atlanta Falcons strong safety Keanu Neal 22) tries to break up a pass intended for New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara

Sports

Saints' Kamara says he was fined $6K for Christmas cleats

The Associated Press

December 28, 2017 09:33 PM

METAIRIE, La.

Saints rookie running back Alvin Kamara says the NFL has fined him $6,079 for wearing Christmas-themed red cleats with white trim during last Sunday's victory over Atlanta.

Kamara says it was worth it and says he's hoping to parlay publicity from his banned holiday cleats into a fundraiser to help supply athletic footwear to children whose families struggle to afford it.

Many players, including Falcons star receiver Julio Jones, wore holiday-themed cleats during pregame warmups last Sunday, which was Christmas Eve.

But most players switched back to regular NFL-compliant footwear designs matching their uniforms before kickoff.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Kamara's red cleats were topped by a think white lining reminiscent of the trim on a Santa Claus costume, along with bells. He removed the bells for the game, but says he wanted to wear the cleats even after being warned by officials they violated league uniform standards.

Kamara, who gained 90 yards from scrimmage in his red shoes, says lightheartedly that his fine makes the NFL look like the "Grinch."

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Anna Maria fishing captain spots great white shark

    Fishing Captain Russell Schnering of bradentonfishing.com usually brings home happy anglers toting their catch. One trip off Anna Maria Island brought something else; a great white shark sighting.

Anna Maria fishing captain spots great white shark

Anna Maria fishing captain spots great white shark 1:13

Anna Maria fishing captain spots great white shark
Check out this 15 foot great white shark circling a boat 0:47

Check out this 15 foot great white shark circling a boat
McKayla Maroney alleges USA Gymnastics paid her to keep quiet about abuse 2:00

McKayla Maroney alleges USA Gymnastics paid her to keep quiet about abuse

View More Video