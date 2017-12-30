Big doings in NFL finales center on NFC South

File- This Sept. 24, 2017, file photo shows Carolina Panthers' Captain Munnerlyn on the sidelines during the second half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in Charlotte, N.C. The Panthers

11-4) have extra motivation to spoil Atlanta’s season one year after it played in the Super Bowl. “We don't want three teams from the NFC South in the playoffs,” said Munnerlyn. “We want two. We gotta go down there and spoil their parade.”