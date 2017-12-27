Sports

Blackhawks place goalie Corey Crawford on injured reserve

The Associated Press

December 27, 2017 08:44 PM

VANCOUVER, British Columbia

The Chicago Blackhawks have placed goaltender Corey Crawford on injured reserve for the second time this month.

Coach Joel Quenneville says Crawford is out indefinitely with an upper-body injury. He says he will have a better idea about when Crawford might be able to return when he gets back on the ice.

It's unclear when the injury occurred. Crawford allowed three goals on seven shots before he was replaced by Anton Forsberg in the first period of Saturday's 4-1 loss at New Jersey.

Crawford, who turns 33 on Sunday, is 16-9-2 in 28 games. He is among the NHL leaders with a 2.27 goals-against average and .929 save percentage.

The Blackhawks also recalled forward David Kampf and goaltender Jeff Glass from the minors on Wednesday. Forsberg is expected to make the ninth start of his first season with Chicago when it faces Vancouver on Thursday night.

Crawford also went on IR on Dec. 1 with a lower-body injury. He missed three games before returning Dec. 8 against Buffalo.

