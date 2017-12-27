Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley takes questions during a Rose Bowl news conference Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017, in Anaheim, Calif. Oklahoma plays Georgia in the New Year's Day game, in the semifinals of the College Football Playoff.
Sports

Heisman winner Mayfield attends practice, misses Disneyland

By RALPH D. RUSSO AP College Football Writer

December 27, 2017 08:48 PM

ANAHEIM, Calif.

Baker Mayfield skipped the trip to Disneyland on Wednesday with his Oklahoma teammates because he was not feeling well.

Mayfield was at practice , but coach Lincoln Riley said it was decided Heisman Trophy winning quarterback would be better off not going to the amusement park. The coach did not elaborate as to whether Mayfield was limited at practice.

No. 2 Oklahoma faces No. 3 Georgia in the College Football Playoff at the Rose Bowl on Monday.

The Sooners arrived in Los Angeles on Tuesday night. The trip to Disneyland included a short media availability for both teams. The Sooners were represented by All-America offensive tackle Orlando Brown and All-American tight end Mark Andrews, along with linebacker Ogbonnia Okoronkwo and defensive back Steven Parker.

Georgia coach Kirby Smart said starting linebacker Natrez Patrick, as expected, did not make the trip to the California with the team. Patrick was arrested for marijuana possession the night after the Bulldogs won the SEC championship game on Dec. 2. Charges were dropped, but a subsequent drug test resulted in a probation violation and it was determined Patrick would not play in the Rose Bowl.

