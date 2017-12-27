Tampa police investigate vehicle registered to Bucs’ Jackson

A vehicle registered to Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver DeSean Jackson was found abandoned at the scene of a single-car crash Sunday night in Tampa, according to NFL.com.
Tampa police responded to the scene and found marijuana and two .38-caliber hollow-point bullets.
According to police, the Chevy Silverado struck a tree on West Shore Boulevard at International Mall, WFLA reported.
Denise White, a representative of Jackson, told NFL.com that the Bucs receiver was not in the car at the time of the accident.
“It was a friend of DeSean’s who borrowed his car while he was out of town,” White said. “None of what was in the car was his obviously. He’s dealing with the person that was using it without his knowledge privately. The incident is being handled.”
Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht released the following statement Wednesday: “We are aware of a one-car accident involving a vehicle registered to DeSean Jackson on the night of Dec. 24. Our understanding is that DeSean has been in contact with authorities and is cooperating with the investigation.”
The team was in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Sunday to play the Panthers, but Jackson was inactive and did not travel with the team.
