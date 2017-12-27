Detroit Lions cornerback Darius Slay (23) stops Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver DeSean Jackson (11) after a catch during the first of a game Dec. 10 in Tampa.
Detroit Lions cornerback Darius Slay (23) stops Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver DeSean Jackson (11) after a catch during the first of a game Dec. 10 in Tampa. Jason Behnken AP
Detroit Lions cornerback Darius Slay (23) stops Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver DeSean Jackson (11) after a catch during the first of a game Dec. 10 in Tampa. Jason Behnken AP

Sports

Tampa police investigate vehicle registered to Bucs’ Jackson

Herald staff report

December 27, 2017 06:49 PM

A vehicle registered to Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver DeSean Jackson was found abandoned at the scene of a single-car crash Sunday night in Tampa, according to NFL.com.

Tampa police responded to the scene and found marijuana and two .38-caliber hollow-point bullets.

According to police, the Chevy Silverado struck a tree on West Shore Boulevard at International Mall, WFLA reported.

Denise White, a representative of Jackson, told NFL.com that the Bucs receiver was not in the car at the time of the accident.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

“It was a friend of DeSean’s who borrowed his car while he was out of town,” White said. “None of what was in the car was his obviously. He’s dealing with the person that was using it without his knowledge privately. The incident is being handled.”

Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht released the following statement Wednesday: “We are aware of a one-car accident involving a vehicle registered to DeSean Jackson on the night of Dec. 24. Our understanding is that DeSean has been in contact with authorities and is cooperating with the investigation.”

The team was in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Sunday to play the Panthers, but Jackson was inactive and did not travel with the team.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Check out this 15 foot great white shark circling a boat

    This great white shark circled Chip Michalove's boat for about 45 mins. She would do multiple trips around the boat, then leave for 10 minutes, but always came back, said Michalove, who called the shark an "amazing fish!" (https://www.facebook.com/OutcastSportFishing/)

Check out this 15 foot great white shark circling a boat

Check out this 15 foot great white shark circling a boat 0:47

Check out this 15 foot great white shark circling a boat
McKayla Maroney alleges USA Gymnastics paid her to keep quiet about abuse 2:00

McKayla Maroney alleges USA Gymnastics paid her to keep quiet about abuse
Cam Newton addresses 'class clown' who asked him how much money he got paid to visit a classroom 2:29

Cam Newton addresses 'class clown' who asked him how much money he got paid to visit a classroom

View More Video