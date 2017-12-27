Goff, Gurley, Donald won't play in season finale for Rams

FILE - In this Aug. 31, 2017, file photo, Los Angeles Rams' Sean Mannion warms up before the team's preseason NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers in Green Bay, Wis. Mannion will make his first NFL start on Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers while the Rams are resting most of their key starters, including quarterback Jared Goff and running back Todd Gurley. The NFC West champion Rams

11-4) can’t improve their playoff seeding with another win.