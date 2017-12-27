Clash of styles: Oklahoma State, Virginia Tech to square off

File-This Dec. 29, 2016, file photo shows Virginia Tech head coach Justin Fuente yelling to his team against Arkansas during the first half of the Belk Bowl NCAA college football game in Charlotte, N.C. Mike Gundy and Fuente have plenty in common. They were both born in Oklahoma. Both were recruited by Oklahoma State. And both had virtually the same assessment of what awaits them in the Camping World Bowl. "An interesting challenge," Gundy said. "A tremendous challenge," Fuente said. Bob Leverone, File AP Photo