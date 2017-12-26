Sports

Rams lose pass rusher Matt Longacre for the season

By DAN GREENSPAN Associated Press

December 26, 2017 08:40 PM

UPDATED 5 MINUTES AGO

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif.

Rams pass rusher Matt Longacre is done for the season because of a back injury.

Coach Sean McVay said Tuesday that Longacre will be placed on injured reserve after missing Los Angeles' 27-23 win at Tennessee on Sunday.

Longacre is third on the team with 5 1/2 sacks and was thriving as a pass rush specialist under new defensive coordinator Wade Phillips. An undrafted free agent from Northwest Missouri State in his third season, the outside linebacker had 23 tackles, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery in 14 games.

McVay says Longacre had been working hard to get back on the field, but the team decided he wouldn't be able to play again this season. McVay says it's "unfortunate that we're not going to have him because of what he's meant to our team."

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Check out this 15 foot great white shark circling a boat

    This great white shark circled Chip Michalove's boat for about 45 mins. She would do multiple trips around the boat, then leave for 10 minutes, but always came back, said Michalove, who called the shark an "amazing fish!" (https://www.facebook.com/OutcastSportFishing/)

Check out this 15 foot great white shark circling a boat

Check out this 15 foot great white shark circling a boat 0:47

Check out this 15 foot great white shark circling a boat
McKayla Maroney alleges USA Gymnastics paid her to keep quiet about abuse 2:00

McKayla Maroney alleges USA Gymnastics paid her to keep quiet about abuse
Cam Newton addresses 'class clown' who asked him how much money he got paid to visit a classroom 2:29

Cam Newton addresses 'class clown' who asked him how much money he got paid to visit a classroom

View More Video