Suns' Booker set for return Tuesday night

The Associated Press

December 26, 2017 08:31 PM

PHOENIX

Phoenix guard Devin Booker is back after missing nine games with a left adductor strain.

Booker was hurt in the groin area in the fourth quarter of the Suns' game at Toronto on Dec. 5. He practiced on the day before Christmas and is in the starting lineup Tuesday at home against the Memphis Grizzlies.

"I hope that's exactly what gets that unit going," Suns coach Jay Triano said before the game. "We're obviously going to have more points on the floor to start the game right now."

The Suns' starting unit has gotten off to some slow starts in Booker's absence.

The Suns went 3-6 in Booker's absence.

