Sports

Eagles starting left guard Steven Wisniewski inactive again

The Associated Press

December 25, 2017 07:27 PM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

PHILADELPHIA

Eagles left guard Steven Wisniewski was inactive against the Oakland Raiders on Monday, forcing the NFC East champions to start another backup on the left side of the offensive line.

Wisniewski injured his ankle in Week 14. Chance Warmack starts in his place for the second straight game. Philadelphia already is missing nine-time Pro Bowl left tackle Jason Peters. Halapoulivaati Vaitai has filled in since Peters went down for the season in October.

Oakland is missing Pro Bowl left tackle Donald Penn. He was placed on injured reserve after having surgery on his right foot.

Also inactive for the Eagles were wide receivers Marcus Johnson and Shelton Gibson, running back Wendell Smallwood, defensive end Steven Means, linebacker Joe Walker and defensive tackle Elijah Qualls.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Others inactive for the Raiders were quarterback Connor Cook, wide receiver Isaac Whitney, cornerback David Amerson, offensive linemen Ian Silberman and Jylan Ware and defensive lineman Treyvon Hester and Mario Edwards Jr.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • McKayla Maroney alleges USA Gymnastics paid her to keep quiet about abuse

    Gymnast McKayla Maroney alleges in a lawsuit that USA Gymnastics paid her to keep quiet about the abuse she received from Larry Nassar while she was on the team. Her lawyer gives more details on the "draconian" demands she wishes to reverse.

McKayla Maroney alleges USA Gymnastics paid her to keep quiet about abuse

McKayla Maroney alleges USA Gymnastics paid her to keep quiet about abuse 2:00

McKayla Maroney alleges USA Gymnastics paid her to keep quiet about abuse
Cam Newton addresses 'class clown' who asked him how much money he got paid to visit a classroom 2:29

Cam Newton addresses 'class clown' who asked him how much money he got paid to visit a classroom
Derek Jeter asks for patience as angry Marlins fans pelt him with questions 0:51

Derek Jeter asks for patience as angry Marlins fans pelt him with questions

View More Video