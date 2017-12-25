Lots to learn as Bradenton Shuffleboard School starts Jan. 20

On Saturday, Jan. 20, “Bradenton Shuffle School” will begin at 8:30 a.m. All interested parties are welcome. The first moments will be devoted to the history of the great sport and its development in the past century.
We will attempt to start all beginners on the right foot with good habits so you won’t form bad habits you would need to break to become proficient as your career evolves.
This columnist will serve as dean, and professors will be available. Volunteers are needed from the ranks of accomplished veterans. We will attempt to meet the needs of students at their present level. Some courts will cater to beginners, and others to those with some experience, and perhaps a few to work at advanced levels. All of us may learn, and all are welcome.
We will offer to work from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. If you must leave early, you may, but we hope to help each student improve as their interest permits. There is no charge for this free school.
Never miss a local story.
We welcome students who wish to play recreational games as well as those with competitive spirit. We are also prepared to respond to invitations from clubs who wish to enjoy such an event at your own facility. Questions are welcome at 941-756-8548.
TOURNAMENT RESULTS
▪ Dec. 18, FL P-12A at Lee County, M/L Doubles, 75 points. Ladies Main: 3. Nancy Sclafani-Pam Nurnberger. Consolation: 1. Flo Kowalewski and partner. Men Consolation: 1. Clarence Gingerich-Jim Miller, 4. Hank Hoekstra-Bob Comford.
▪ Dec. 18, FL P-12B at Clearwater, M/L Doubles, 75 points. Men Main: 2. Dave Kudro-Dave Minnich. Ladies Cons: 2. Terri Smith and partner.
UPCOMING
▪ Today is the first day of FL P-13 at Bradenton, M/L Doubles, 75 points, and also FL A-10, Any Ams.
▪ Any Doubles, 75 points. There is no district tournament this week.
▪ Next Tuesday, Jan. 2, FL P-14A at Sebring and FL P-14B at Clearwater, M/L Doubles, 75 points. Sebring offers lunch, take your lunch to Clearwater. Also Tuesday, Jan., 2, FL A-11 at Century Village East in the Southeast Coast District, Any Ams/Any Doubles, 75 points.
NOTABLY
▪ Mark your calendar for Saturday, January 6 at Bradenton for the Winter Southwest Coast District Open Board Meeting at 1 p.m., where policies can be changed.
▪ Friday, Dec. 29, at Bradenton, “Jingle Mingles.” Registration $5, bring lunch, cake dessert furnished. Registration from 8 to 9 a.m., play begins at 9 a.m. Six games of 16 frames, same as “Black Friday.” Pros and Ams have their own divisions. Draw new court and partner each game. No charting. Non-sanctioned – no points, like other Mingles recently. Nice prizes.
Happy Shuffling.
Comments