Shaker, Rockefeller, coach among Maine deaths in 2017

FILE - In this Sept. 13, 1995 file photo, Sister Frances Carr, left, and Brother Arnold Hadd of the Shaker Village in Sabbathday Lake, Maine, sing with the Boston Camerata during a rehearsal at the Warwick Hotel in New York. Carr, one of the last remaining Shakers, died Jan. 2, 2017, after a brief battle with cancer. She was 89 and is among notable people who died in 2017. Adam Nadel, File AP Photo