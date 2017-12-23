Sports

Prochet provides winning points in Cornell's 89-86 victory

The Associated Press

December 23, 2017 03:13 PM

ITHACA, N.Y.

Kahlil Dukes and Matt Scott, the nation's leading scoring duo, combined for 49 points and Marvin Prochet scored Niagara's final four points in an 89-86 victory over Cornell on Saturday.

Prochet, who had 19 points, 12 rebounds and four assists for his third double-double this season, made two free throws with 17 seconds left for an 87-83 lead. Cornell's Matt Morgan sank a 3-pointer but Prochet added a bucket with 10 seconds left and Morgan's final 3-point attempt rimmed out.

The Big Red (5-5) trailed by 11 after a Prochet 3-pointer with 6:40 left. But Stone Gettings scored 13 of Cornell's next 15 points to get within 85-83.

Dukes and Scott, who came in averaging a combined 45.4 points per game, finished with 28 and 21, respectively. Scott had 11 rebounds to notch his fourth double-double this season for the Purple Eagles (7-6).

Morgan, with six 3-pointers, scored 33 points, one off his career high, and Gettings finished with a career-high 30 points with 11 rebounds, his first double-double this season.

