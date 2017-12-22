Former Palmetto High star Joe Hills is taking his time before deciding his football future after the Tampa Bay Storm suspended operations on Thursday.
Palmetto High alumnus Joe Hills taking his time after Tampa Bay Storm clouds future

By Jason Dill

December 22, 2017 08:43 PM

When the Tampa Bay Storm announced Thursday they were ceasing operations, several players were suddenly out of professional football.

Former Palmetto High star Joe Hills, who holds the Arena Football League record for consecutive games with a touchdown catch, was one of those players.

Hills does have a job as a case manager for Derrick Brooks’ youth charity program, where he mentors kids but Thursday’s news left him without his other passion, if only temporarily.

“It’s quite a lot to take in all at once,” Hills told the Herald. “One day I’m a professional athlete — and the next day I’m not.”

Hills said he plans on focusing on the holidays with his family before evaluating all the information surrounding his next football move in the new year.

The Arena Football League is down to four teams moving forward, and Hills said he’s been contacted by several teams, including franchises in other leagues.

“Right now, I’m just playing it by ear,” Hills said.

On Thursday, Tampa Bay Sports and Entertainment announced it was suspending the Storm’s operations after the franchise set numerous league records, including championships, since becoming an AFL team in 1991.

Pro football Hall of Famer Derrick Brooks, who played with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, became the Storm’s president prior to the 2011 season.

Hills said he has a great relationship with Brooks, who alerted him to what was happening Thursday.

Still, it was a sad day around the Tampa Bay area and for Hills, who grew up in Palmetto.

“Growing up, I had a few of my childhood heroes play on the team,” Hills said. “It’s a tough pill to swallow, but it’s something we’ll get past.”

Hills said teams drop out and return after a hiatus all the time. He said he thinks the Storm will be back if the AFL plays next season with four teams.

For now, he’s going to enjoy the holidays and figure out his next move.

Though, the NFL dream is still there.

“I definitely can suit it up,” Hills said. “I know I can go out and be on somebody’s practice squad at least.”

