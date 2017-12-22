Honoring the best of the best of the 2017 fall high school season

The 2017 fall high school sports season had several highlights.
Palmetto beat Manatee in football for the first time in more than a decade.
Saint Stephen’s won its second consecutive Sunshine State Athletic Conference title behind quarterback Fred Billy, who finished with more than 100 career touchdowns.
Bayshore snapped a 13-game losing streak in football – a skid that dated to the end of the 2015 season – by upsetting eventual Class 5A-District 11 champion Wauchula Hardee.
Braden River’s Knowledge McDaniel was a beast on the football field, helping the Pirates to the second round of the Class 7A playoffs before losing to eventual state champion Venice.
Bayshore swimmer Ryley Ober added two more state titles, capturing the 100 freestyle and 200 free.
Lakewood Ranch’s Matt Bruton carded a 4-under 68 to edge teammate Drew Angelo by one stroke to win the Donald Ross Memorial Invitational by one stroke at Sara Bay Country Club.
Manatee’s volleyball team nearly knocked off eventual state champion Venice in the playoffs.
To recognize the best the fall season had to offer, the Bradenton Herald unveils its 2017 all-area teams.
Braden River’s Knowledge McDaniel named offensive player of the year in football.
Palmetto’s Alonzo Houston named defensive player of the year in football.
Manatee’s Gabby Coulter named volleyball player of the year.
Out-of-Door Academy’s Martin Baffico named boys swimmer of the year.
Bayshore’s Ryley Ober named girls swimmer of the year.
Lakewood Ranch’s Matt Bruton named boys golfer of the year.
Manatee’s Gabrielle Tomeo named girls golfer of the year.
Lakewood Ranch’s Jonathan Reid named boys cross country runner of the year.
Manatee’s Raquel Lespasio named girls cross country runner of the year.
