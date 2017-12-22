All-Area girls cross country: Manatee’s Raquel Lespasio is runner of the year

The Bradenton Herald is unveiling its All-Area selections for the 2017 high school fall season. Girls cross country is listed below:
RUNNER OF THE YEAR
Raquel Lespasio, senior, Manatee
To her credit: Lespasio produced the best times among any county competitors who qualified for a state meet. Competing in Class 4A, Lespasio finished in 19 minutes, 55.13 seconds to take 40th place. That was slightly slower than her 19:49.41 time at the region meet that earned her a state meet berth in her final high school season.
HONORABLE MENTION
Lakewood Ranch: Ava Klein, sophomore; Shaleiya Lee, senior; Riley Bradshaw, freshman; Sydney Buck, freshman
Manatee: Sara Goethe, junior
Palmetto: Darcy Baker, senior
Out-of-Door Academy: Maeve Studdiford, freshman; Abigail Burwood, sixth; Aubrey Robbins, sixth; Abigail Eakle, sophomore
Saint Stephen's: Hannah McCurry, sophomore
