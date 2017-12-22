Manatee’s Raquel Lespasio produced the best times among Manatee County competitors who qualified for a state meet.
All-Area girls cross country: Manatee’s Raquel Lespasio is runner of the year

By Jason Dill

jdill@bradenton.com

December 22, 2017 12:44 PM

The Bradenton Herald is unveiling its All-Area selections for the 2017 high school fall season. Girls cross country is listed below:

RUNNER OF THE YEAR

Raquel Lespasio, senior, Manatee

To her credit: Lespasio produced the best times among any county competitors who qualified for a state meet. Competing in Class 4A, Lespasio finished in 19 minutes, 55.13 seconds to take 40th place. That was slightly slower than her 19:49.41 time at the region meet that earned her a state meet berth in her final high school season.

HONORABLE MENTION

Lakewood Ranch: Ava Klein, sophomore; Shaleiya Lee, senior; Riley Bradshaw, freshman; Sydney Buck, freshman

Manatee: Sara Goethe, junior

Palmetto: Darcy Baker, senior

Out-of-Door Academy: Maeve Studdiford, freshman; Abigail Burwood, sixth; Aubrey Robbins, sixth; Abigail Eakle, sophomore

Saint Stephen's: Hannah McCurry, sophomore

Jason Dill: 941-745-7017, @Jason__Dill

