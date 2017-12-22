Lakewood Ranch’s Jonathan Reid posted the only time below 16 minutes among area competitors at the Class 3A state meet.
Sports

All-Area boys cross country: Lakewood Ranch’s Jonathan Reid is runner of the year

By Jason Dill

jdill@bradenton.com

December 22, 2017 12:43 PM

The Bradenton Herald is unveiling its All-Area selections for the 2017 high school fall season. Boys cross country is listed below:

RUNNER OF THE YEAR

Jonathan Reid, junior, Lakewood Ranch

To his credit: Running the only sub-16-minute time among area competitors at the Class 3A state meet, Reid was the fastest cross country runner around Manatee County this season. The junior lowered his region time by nearly 30 seconds en route to setting himself up for an even bigger senior season at tradition-rich Lakewood Ranch.

HONORABLE MENTION

Lakewood Ranch: Calvin Drake, sophomore

Manatee: Marcel Sanchez, senior; Johann Bertram, senior; Trent Shackelford, junior

Out-of-Door Academy: Kai Soderberg, senior; Ethan Ball, junior

Saint Stephen’s: Henry Howell, senior; Angus Chatham, senior

Jason Dill: 941-745-7017, @Jason__Dill

