All-Area boys cross country: Lakewood Ranch’s Jonathan Reid is runner of the year

The Bradenton Herald is unveiling its All-Area selections for the 2017 high school fall season. Boys cross country is listed below:
RUNNER OF THE YEAR
Jonathan Reid, junior, Lakewood Ranch
To his credit: Running the only sub-16-minute time among area competitors at the Class 3A state meet, Reid was the fastest cross country runner around Manatee County this season. The junior lowered his region time by nearly 30 seconds en route to setting himself up for an even bigger senior season at tradition-rich Lakewood Ranch.
HONORABLE MENTION
Lakewood Ranch: Calvin Drake, sophomore
Manatee: Marcel Sanchez, senior; Johann Bertram, senior; Trent Shackelford, junior
Out-of-Door Academy: Kai Soderberg, senior; Ethan Ball, junior
Saint Stephen’s: Henry Howell, senior; Angus Chatham, senior
