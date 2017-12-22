All-Area boys golf: Lakewood Ranch’s Matt Bruton is golfer of the year

The Bradenton Herald is unveiling its All-Area selections for the 2017 high school fall season. Boys golf is listed below:
GOLFER OF THE YEAR
Matt Bruton, senior, Lakewood Ranch
To his credit: Jockeyed with teammate Drew Angelo for Lakewood Ranch’s top spot and flourished throughout the season. While helping to push the Mustangs to the state tournament, Bruton’s best performance probably was the biggest tournament leading into the postseason. Playing the difficult Sara Bay Country Club, Bruton lit up the Donald Ross-designed track with a 4-under 68 to win the Donald Ross Memorial Invitational by one stroke.
HONORABLE MENTION
Bradenton Christian: Jack Knowles, senior
Braden River: Calvin Hedgepeth, junior
Lakewood Ranch: Drew Angelo, junior; Mike Wijas, senior
Out-of-Door Academy: Max Coutsolioutsos, senior
Saint Stephen’s: Massimo Mbetse, senior; Alan Klenor, junior; Ryan Kinkead, senior; David Hu, junior; Song Bai, sophomore
