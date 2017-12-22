Lakewood Ranch’s Matt Bruton edged teammate Drew Angelo by one stroke to win the Donald Ross Memorial Invitational at Sara Bay Country Club.
Sports

All-Area boys golf: Lakewood Ranch’s Matt Bruton is golfer of the year

By Jason Dill

jdill@bradenton.com

December 22, 2017 12:41 PM

UPDATED December 22, 2017 12:42 PM

The Bradenton Herald is unveiling its All-Area selections for the 2017 high school fall season. Boys golf is listed below:

GOLFER OF THE YEAR

Matt Bruton, senior, Lakewood Ranch

To his credit: Jockeyed with teammate Drew Angelo for Lakewood Ranch’s top spot and flourished throughout the season. While helping to push the Mustangs to the state tournament, Bruton’s best performance probably was the biggest tournament leading into the postseason. Playing the difficult Sara Bay Country Club, Bruton lit up the Donald Ross-designed track with a 4-under 68 to win the Donald Ross Memorial Invitational by one stroke.

HONORABLE MENTION

Bradenton Christian: Jack Knowles, senior

Braden River: Calvin Hedgepeth, junior

Lakewood Ranch: Drew Angelo, junior; Mike Wijas, senior

Out-of-Door Academy: Max Coutsolioutsos, senior

Saint Stephen’s: Massimo Mbetse, senior; Alan Klenor, junior; Ryan Kinkead, senior; David Hu, junior; Song Bai, sophomore

Jason Dill: 941-745-7017, @Jason__Dill

