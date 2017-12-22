Bayshore’s Ryley Ober captured gold in the 100 freestyle and the 200 free at the Class 2A state meet.
Sports

All-Area girls swimming: Bayshore’s Ryley Ober is swimmer of the year

By Jason Dill

jdill@bradenton.com

December 22, 2017 12:41 PM

The Bradenton Herald is unveiling its All-Area selections for the 2017 high school fall season. Girls swimming is listed below:

SWIMMER OF THE YEAR

Ryley Ober, junior, Bayshore

To her credit: After tasting state championship gold as a sophomore, Ober added to her legacy with double gold for the second straight year at the Class 2A state meet. Switching up one event from her memorable 2016, Ober blitzed past her competition in the 100 freestyle and 200 freestyle in 2017. In the 100 freestyle, Ober swam a 50.39 state championship time. In the 200 freestyle, Ober swam a 1:47.25 state championship time.

HONORABLE MENTION

Bayshore: Alexandra Graham, senior

Bradenton Christian: Anna Freed, sophomore

Braden River: Kate Walker, sophomore

Lakewood Ranch: Keely Radloff, junior; Emi Massengale, sophomore; Haille Bogumil, senior; Emily Loefgren, junior

Out-of-Door Academy: Reece Whatmore, freshman

Jason Dill: 941-745-7017, @Jason__Dill

