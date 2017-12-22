All-Area girls swimming: Bayshore’s Ryley Ober is swimmer of the year

The Bradenton Herald is unveiling its All-Area selections for the 2017 high school fall season. Girls swimming is listed below:
SWIMMER OF THE YEAR
Ryley Ober, junior, Bayshore
To her credit: After tasting state championship gold as a sophomore, Ober added to her legacy with double gold for the second straight year at the Class 2A state meet. Switching up one event from her memorable 2016, Ober blitzed past her competition in the 100 freestyle and 200 freestyle in 2017. In the 100 freestyle, Ober swam a 50.39 state championship time. In the 200 freestyle, Ober swam a 1:47.25 state championship time.
HONORABLE MENTION
Bayshore: Alexandra Graham, senior
Bradenton Christian: Anna Freed, sophomore
Braden River: Kate Walker, sophomore
Lakewood Ranch: Keely Radloff, junior; Emi Massengale, sophomore; Haille Bogumil, senior; Emily Loefgren, junior
Out-of-Door Academy: Reece Whatmore, freshman
