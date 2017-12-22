All-Area boys swimming: Out-of-Door Academy’s Martin Baffico is swimmer of the year

The Bradenton Herald is unveiling its All-Area selections for the 2017 high school fall season. Boys swimming is listed below:
SWIMMER OF THE YEAR
Martin Baffico, senior, Out-of-Door Academy
To his credit: Qualified for two championship finals at the Class 1A state meet, and excelled in each. Swimming in the 100 butterfly, Baffico clocked in at 49.82 seconds for an All-American time. Then he hit an All-American time in the 100 backstroke, with his 50.68-second performance securing a state runner-up performance in that event.
HONORABLE MENTION
Bayshore: Andrew Kalaman, junior
Lakewood Ranch: Sebastian Aguirre, junior
Out-of-Door Academy: Sarsen Whatmore, junior; Zach Szmania, junior
Saint Stephen’s: Alexander Webster, junior; Nicolas Probosz, senior; Graham Beckstein, junior
