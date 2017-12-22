Out-of-Door Academy’s Martin Baffico qualified for two championship finals at the Class 1A state meet.
Sports

All-Area boys swimming: Out-of-Door Academy’s Martin Baffico is swimmer of the year

By Jason Dill

jdill@bradenton.com

December 22, 2017 12:40 PM

The Bradenton Herald is unveiling its All-Area selections for the 2017 high school fall season. Boys swimming is listed below:

SWIMMER OF THE YEAR

Martin Baffico, senior, Out-of-Door Academy

To his credit: Qualified for two championship finals at the Class 1A state meet, and excelled in each. Swimming in the 100 butterfly, Baffico clocked in at 49.82 seconds for an All-American time. Then he hit an All-American time in the 100 backstroke, with his 50.68-second performance securing a state runner-up performance in that event.

HONORABLE MENTION

Bayshore: Andrew Kalaman, junior

Lakewood Ranch: Sebastian Aguirre, junior

Out-of-Door Academy: Sarsen Whatmore, junior; Zach Szmania, junior

Saint Stephen’s: Alexander Webster, junior; Nicolas Probosz, senior; Graham Beckstein, junior

Jason Dill: 941-745-7017, @Jason__Dill

