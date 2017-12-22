All-Area volleyball: Manatee’s Gabby Coulter is player of the year

The Bradenton Herald is unveiling its All-Area selections for the 2017 high school fall season. Girls cross country is listed below:
PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Gabby Coulter, senior, Manatee
Position: Setter
To her credit: Coulter was the catalyst for the top team in the county. Manatee’s offense flowed through Coulter’s setting and she was a difference-maker in matches all season. As a junior, Coulter’s injury set the Hurricanes back until she returned and aided a deep playoff run. This season, she was needed again. Tallying 180 assists, Coulter cemented herself as the preeminent passer in the county and possibly the state.
FIRST TEAM
Outside hitter: Sydney Jaco, senior, Braden River
Outside hitter: JoJo Coulter, senior, Manatee
Middle blocker: Aja Jones, junior, Manatee
Libero: Ashley Waldo, senior, Bradenton Christian
Libero: Grace Mumford, senior Manatee
Libero: Ambriel Jones, senior, Southeast
Setter: Emily Eurice, junior, Bradenton Christian
HONORABLE MENTION
Bayshore: Hannah Crum, senior, setter; Briana Mays, senior, middle blocker; Maddy Olson, defensive specialist, junior
Braden River: Olivia Perez, senior, setter
Bradenton Christian: Madison Allen, senior, outside hitter; Amy Van Ryn, senior, middle blocker
Lakewood Ranch: Anna Shelby Dees, sophomore, outside hitter; Jordan Schmucker, junior, setter
Manatee: Stef Keller, senior, right side; Rachel Sadler, senior, middle blocker; Kara Saylor, senior, defensive specialist
Saint Stephen’s: Sophie Bilk, senior, setter
Jason Dill: 941-745-7017, @Jason__Dill
