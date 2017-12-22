Manatee setter Gabby Coulter has 180 assists in cementing herself as the preeminent passer in the county.
Manatee setter Gabby Coulter has 180 assists in cementing herself as the preeminent passer in the county. Herald file photo
All-Area volleyball: Manatee’s Gabby Coulter is player of the year

By Jason Dill

jdill@bradenton.com

December 22, 2017 12:39 PM

The Bradenton Herald is unveiling its All-Area selections for the 2017 high school fall season. Girls cross country is listed below:

PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Gabby Coulter, senior, Manatee

Position: Setter

To her credit: Coulter was the catalyst for the top team in the county. Manatee’s offense flowed through Coulter’s setting and she was a difference-maker in matches all season. As a junior, Coulter’s injury set the Hurricanes back until she returned and aided a deep playoff run. This season, she was needed again. Tallying 180 assists, Coulter cemented herself as the preeminent passer in the county and possibly the state.

FIRST TEAM

Outside hitter: Sydney Jaco, senior, Braden River

Outside hitter: JoJo Coulter, senior, Manatee

Middle blocker: Aja Jones, junior, Manatee

Libero: Ashley Waldo, senior, Bradenton Christian

Libero: Grace Mumford, senior Manatee

Libero: Ambriel Jones, senior, Southeast

Setter: Emily Eurice, junior, Bradenton Christian

HONORABLE MENTION

Bayshore: Hannah Crum, senior, setter; Briana Mays, senior, middle blocker; Maddy Olson, defensive specialist, junior

Braden River: Olivia Perez, senior, setter

Bradenton Christian: Madison Allen, senior, outside hitter; Amy Van Ryn, senior, middle blocker

Lakewood Ranch: Anna Shelby Dees, sophomore, outside hitter; Jordan Schmucker, junior, setter

Manatee: Stef Keller, senior, right side; Rachel Sadler, senior, middle blocker; Kara Saylor, senior, defensive specialist

Saint Stephen’s: Sophie Bilk, senior, setter

Jason Dill: 941-745-7017, @Jason__Dill

