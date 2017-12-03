Bradenton’s Osuigwe wins prestigious Eddie Herr Girls 18s title

Whitney Osuigwe’s outstanding year continued Sunday, as the Bradenton native won her fifth title of 2017, capturing the Girls 18s championship at the Eddie Herr International Junior Tennis Championships.
Osuigwe, the reigning French Open girls champion who is the top-ranked junior in the world, defeated Clara Burel of France 6-4, 4-6, 6-1 in the final at IMG Academy.
In the Boys 18s division, Bulgaria’s Adrian Andreev defeated top-seeded Timofey Skatov of Russia 6-4, 6-1.
Other age group winners in singles include Ronald Hohmann (Boys 16s), Katrina Scott (Girls 16s), Shintaro Mochizuki (Boys 14s), Vivian Ovrootsky (Girls 14s), Juncheng Shang (Boys 12s) and Brenda Fruhvirtova (Girls 12s).
Never miss a local story.
For complete tournament results, visit the Eddie Herr International tournament page at tennislink.usta.com.
Comments