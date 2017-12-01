Jimbo Fisher leaving Florida State for Texas A&M job

One of the worst-kept secrets in college football became reality Friday when Florida State head coach Jimbo Fisher announced his resignation to take the same job at Texas A&M, according to multiple reports.
Fisher will not coach the Seminoles’ regular-season finale on Saturday against Louisiana-Monroe in Tallahassee. FSU (5-6) needs a win to become bowl eligible.
ESPN reported that Florida State would announce Fisher’s resignation Friday afternoon.
With Fisher headed for the SEC, Florida State is expected to make a push to hire Palmetto native Willie Taggart as his replacement.
Taggart, a former Manatee High star, is in his first year at Oregon after leading South Florida for three seasons.
