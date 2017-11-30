Sports

Tampa mayor Bob Buckhorn pays off War on I-4 wager

By Jason Dill

jdill@bradenton.com

November 30, 2017 04:31 PM

Central Florida’s thrilling football victory over South Florida didn’t end last weekend for Tampa mayor Bob Buckhorn.

On Thursday, Buckhorn revealed what USF’s 49-42 loss in the “War on I-4” game cost him.

Buckhorn took to Twitter to unveil the friendly wager he lost with Orlando mayor Buddy Dyer. Buckhorn walked with a UCF flag draped over his back in a video Tampa’s mayor posted to Twitter.

That flag flew above Tampa’s city hall, while Dyer is receiving Tampa’s local Cigar City beer and a box of Arthur Dente cigars as part of the spoils.

UCF, which boasts Lakewood Ranch High alum Sam Jackson (offensive line) and IMG Academy alum Emmanuel Greene (wide receiver) on offense, is aiming to complete an undefeated regular season with this weekend’s American Athletic Conference Championship game against Memphis.

USF is waiting its bowl placement, while Buckhorn must wait another year to see if the Bulls can claim a victory in the series with the Knights. USF is 0-2 against UCF since Buckhorn became Tampa’s mayor.

Jason Dill: 941-745-7017, @Jason__Dill

