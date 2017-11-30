Tampa mayor Bob Buckhorn pays off War on I-4 wager

Central Florida’s thrilling football victory over South Florida didn’t end last weekend for Tampa mayor Bob Buckhorn.
On Thursday, Buckhorn revealed what USF’s 49-42 loss in the “War on I-4” game cost him.
Buckhorn took to Twitter to unveil the friendly wager he lost with Orlando mayor Buddy Dyer. Buckhorn walked with a UCF flag draped over his back in a video Tampa’s mayor posted to Twitter.
That flag flew above Tampa’s city hall, while Dyer is receiving Tampa’s local Cigar City beer and a box of Arthur Dente cigars as part of the spoils.
This is tough to see, but a bet is a bet. Congrats to @UCF_Football on their hard fought War on I-4 win last weekend. Enjoy your @CigarCityBeer & Arturo Fuente cigars, @OrlandoMayor Buddy Dyer. @USFFootball will win the next time! #GoBulls pic.twitter.com/FURCp1yynv— Bob Buckhorn (@BobBuckhorn) November 30, 2017
UCF, which boasts Lakewood Ranch High alum Sam Jackson (offensive line) and IMG Academy alum Emmanuel Greene (wide receiver) on offense, is aiming to complete an undefeated regular season with this weekend’s American Athletic Conference Championship game against Memphis.
USF is waiting its bowl placement, while Buckhorn must wait another year to see if the Bulls can claim a victory in the series with the Knights. USF is 0-2 against UCF since Buckhorn became Tampa’s mayor.
Paying off my bet to Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer and the UCF flag is flying. See u next year. @orlandomayor @USFFootball @CharlieStrongUL @MarkHarlanUSF pic.twitter.com/fnDNL89VhX— Bob Buckhorn (@BobBuckhorn) November 30, 2017
