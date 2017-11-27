International soccer tournament returns to Lakewood Ranch

The 2017 NIKE International Friendlies return to the Lakewood Ranch Premier Sports Campus on Wednesday.
The 15th edition of the tournament sees the United States’ U-17 national soccer team battling Brazil, England and the Netherlands in three separate matches scheduled for Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.
Doubleheaders are scheduled each match day with start times at 3:30 and 7 p.m. on Wednesday and Friday, and 1:30 and 5 p.m. on Sunday. Team USA opens with England on Wednesday, before playing The Netherlands on Friday and Brazil on Sunday. The U.S. is slotted in the second match each day.
Current U.S. international and Borussia Dortmund midfielder Christian Pulisic previously played in the event.
This year’s tournament is also featuring an inaugural women’s tournament with U-20 national teams consisting of the U.S., Brazil, England and Finland. That takes place the week after the men’s tournament, with matches scheduled Dec. 7, 9 and 11.
The games are free and open to the public. Visit www.ussoccer.com for more information.
Jason Dill: 941-745-7017, @Jason__Dill
