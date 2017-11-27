Braden River’s Taylor Pawelkowski earns All-American Bowl game invite

Braden River High junior linebacker/long snapper Taylor Pawelkoski is heading to the Big Easy for another football game this season.
Pawelkoski earned an invitation to the 12th annual Offense-Defense All-American Bowl, scheduled for Dec. 30 in New Orleans.
Pawelkowski finished the 2017 high school season as the team’s second-leading tackler with 85. He also registered eight tackles, two sacks, broke up two passes and recovered a fumble.
The Offense-Defense All-American Bowl week runs Dec. 27-30. There are practices held in the days leading up to the game.
Braden River’s Brendan Bengtsson also is extending his high school season. The senior offensive lineman gets another game after being selected to play in the annual Blue-Grey All-American Bowl. The high school edition features three different venues for games: Dallas, Jacksonville and Tampa. Bengtsson was selected to play in the game to be held Jan. 13 at EverBank Field, home of the Jacksonville Jaguars.
It’s the third straight year that a Braden River senior is going to the game, following Dylan Tyson (2015) and Matthew Haftke (2016).
