All Blacks captain Read out of Wales test with hip injury

Captain Kieran Read failed a fitness test and won't lead New Zealand against Wales on Saturday in their rugby tour closer.
Read reinjured his hip flexor in leading the All Blacks past Scotland 22-17 last weekend at Murrayfield in his 109th test. He didn't train on Tuesday to give him a chance to recover, and management delayed the team naming on Thursday until after training.
Luke Whitelock, who captained New Zealand against a French XV last week, will play No. 8, and his brother Sam, the most capped All Blacks lock with 95, will skipper the side for the first time.
The Whitelocks join Wellington brothers Harry and Marcus Nicholls from the 1920s as the only set of brothers to captain the All Blacks.
Never miss a local story.
The only other two changes were also in the pack, where Liam Squire replaced Vaea Fifita on the blindside flank, and Patrick Tuipulotu was at lock for Luke Romano, who has plantar fascia. The backline was unchanged.
"Whilst it's disappointing to not have Reado available, it's a great opportunity to further grow the leadership of the team and, in this case, Sam Whitelock gets the opportunity," New Zealand coach Steve Hansen said.
Wales recalled its frontline forwards and kept faith with playmaker Owen Williams at inside center.
Welsh hopes of a first victory over the All Blacks since 1953 have been hit by injuries to fullback Liam Williams and center Jonathan Davies during games against Georgia and Australia this month. Star winger George North was already out injured.
Wales coach Warren Gatland selected the pack that fronted up well against Australia in a 29-21 loss on Nov. 8 and was rested completely for the 13-6 win over Georgia last weekend.
In the backs, Owen Williams partners Scott Williams, who wins his 50th cap, in midfield as Gatland looks for a more expansive game out wide. Hard-running veteran center Jamie Roberts is among the reserves.
Winger Hallam Amos was the replacement for Liam Williams and Rhys Webb was preferred to Gareth Davies at scrumhalf. Amos, Scott Williams and Webb were the only survivors from the team that started against Georgia.
Wales has lost 29 straight tests against the All Blacks.
___
Lineups:
Wales: Leigh Halfpenny, Hallam Amos, Scott Williams, Owen Williams, Steff Evans, Dan Biggar, Rhys Webb; Taulupe Faletau, Josh Navidi, Aaron Shingler, Alun Wyn Jones (captain), Jake Ball, Tomas Francis, Ken Owens, Rob Evans. Reserves: Kristian Dacey, Wyn Jones, Leon Brown, Cory Hill, Justin Tipuric, Gareth Davies, Rhys Priestland, Jamie Roberts.
New Zealand: Damian McKenzie, Waisake Naholo, Ryan Crotty, Sonny Bill Williams, Rieko Ioane, Beauden Barrett, Aaron Smith; Luke Whitelock, Sam Cane, Liam Squire, Sam Whitelock (captain), Patrick Tuipulotu, Nepo Laulala, Codie Taylor, Kane Hames. Reserves: Nathan Harris, Wyatt Crockett, Ofa Tu'ungafasi, Scott Barrett, Matt Todd, TJ Perenara, Lima Sopoaga, Anton Lienert-Brown.
Comments