NHL's Thanksgiving playoffs rule unlikely to fit this season

FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2017, file photo, Tampa Bay Lightning right wing Nikita Kucherov, right, of Russia, is congratulated by center Steven Stamkos after scoring against the Los Angeles Kings during the first period of an NHL hockey game, in Los Angeles.Led by Stamkos and Kucherov, the Lightning are far away the best in the East, while the duo of Jaden Schwartz and Brayden Schenn has the St. Louis Blues atop the West. The Toronto Maple Leafs are talented and the Los Angeles Kings are off to a great start, but there aren’t too many teams at the quarter mark that can feel very confident about making the playoffs. Michael Owen Baker, File AP Photo