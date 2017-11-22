Sports

Lamar reaches century mark again, tops Southern-New Orleans

The Associated Press

November 22, 2017 10:56 PM

BEAUMONT, Texas

Nick Garth made six 3-pointers and scored 25 points to help Lamar beat NAIA Southern-New Orleans 105-67 on Wednesday night.

Colton Weisbrod had 17 points, nine rebounds and three assists for Lamar (4-1), which had a 12-point setback to Cal State Bakersfield last Sunday. Zjori Bosha added 12 points, T.J. Atwood 11, and Avery Sullivan had 10 points and 11 rebounds. The Cardinals shot 56 percent, went to the free-throw line 34 times and outrebounded SUNO 51-32.

The Cardinals, who entered averaging 79 points per game this season, reached the century mark for the second time this season after a 103-66 victory against Jarvis Christian last Thursday.

George Brock led SUNO with 21 points and six assists. Brock, one of the NAIA's leading scorers at 19.3 points per game, was just 4-of-17 shooting from the floor but hit 10 of 11 free throws, and had six assists and three steals. Andre Funches added 12 points.

