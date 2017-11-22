Ward, Miller lead North Dakota St. past Florida A&M, 80-66

Sports

FARGO, N.D.

Tyson Ward had 17 points, seven rebounds and four assists, Paul Miller added 16 points, seven boards and six assists, and North Dakota State beat Florida A&M 80-66 on Wednesday night.

AJ Jacobson hit three 3-pointers and finished with 13 points, while Deng Geu and Rocky Kreuser scored 10 points apiece for North Dakota State (2-2).

The Bison made six 3s — including three by Miller and two by Ward — during a 20-6 run that made it 22-10 midway through the first half. Justin Ravenel hit a 3-pointer to cut FAMU's deficit to 31-22 about four minutes before halftime, but Ward answered with a jumper and NDSU led by double figures the rest of the way.

Barham had 23 points to lead the Rattlers (1-5), Isaiah Martin scored 13 with a career-high 12 boards and Desmond Williams added 12 points.

North Dakota State shot 50 percent (26 of 52) from the field, hit 11 3s and committed just six turnovers — all season bests.

