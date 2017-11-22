Sports

Cal Poly beats Charleston 73-68 in Great Alaska Shootout

The Associated Press

November 22, 2017 07:00 PM

UPDATED 3 MINUTES AGO

ANCHORAGE, Alaska

Victor Joseph scored eight of his 20 points in the final 1:32 to lead Cal Poly to a 73-68 victory over Charleston on Wednesday in a Great Alaska Shootout opener.

Joseph was 5 of 11 from the field and made four 3-pointers. Donovan Fields added 17 points on 5-of-15 shooting with three 3s for Cal Poly (3-2). Jakub Niziol sank all five of his 3-point attempts and matched a career-best with 15 points.

Joe Chealey had 26 points and 10 assists to lead Charleston (2-2). Cameron Johnson and Evan Bailey added 10 points apiece.

Johnson made a 3-pointer to give Charleston its last lead, 62-61, with two minutes left. Joseph made a pair of 3s and Fields added four free throws and the Mustangs led 71-65 with 12 seconds left.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Chealey hit a 3-pointer and Johnson forced a turnover and assisted on Bailey's 3 to pull the Cougars to 71-68 with four seconds remaining. Joseph made two free throws to end it.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Majority of football players had CTE shows study of donated brains

    A recent study looked at the donated brains of former football players including professional, semi-professional, collegiate, and high school athletes. Researchers found a change in the brains of former NFL players, known as chronic traumatic encephalopathy or CTE. CTE is a progressive degenerative disease of the brain. Researchers found that of the 202 brains studied, nearly 88 percent of them had CTE. The results were more pronounced among former NFL players.

Majority of football players had CTE shows study of donated brains

Majority of football players had CTE shows study of donated brains 1:29

Majority of football players had CTE shows study of donated brains
LiAngelo Ball, UCLA teammates arrive back on American soil after arrest in China 0:56

LiAngelo Ball, UCLA teammates arrive back on American soil after arrest in China
Cleveland Cavaliers get the real New York experience and take the subway 0:53

Cleveland Cavaliers get the real New York experience and take the subway

View More Video