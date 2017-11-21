Sports

Brennan leads IUPUI to 67-61 win over Morehead State

The Associated Press

November 21, 2017 09:23 PM

INDIANAPOLIS

Aaron Brennan scored 15 points with seven rebounds and two assists to lead IUPUI to a 67-61 win over Morehead State on Tuesday night.

T.J. Henderson and Jaylen Minnett added 11 points apiece for the Jaguars (2-2) and Ron Patterson had 10.

Henderson opened the game with a 3-pointer and the Jags opened a 9-0 lead. Leading 32-25 at the half, they finally pushed the lead to double figures, 42-32 when Brennan scored four straight points.

The Eagles (1-3) responded with eight straight points as Jordan Walker and Lemontray Harris knocked down 3s before an Adrian Hicks layup but they could never catch IUPUI. The Jags made 9 of 11 free throws in the last 4:13 .

In a game that was even in most categories, the Jaguars went 22 of 32 from the line and the Eagles were 12 of 18.

Harris led Morehead State with 15 points, Hicks had 14 and Djimon Henson scored 12.

