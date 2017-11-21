Sports

Gandia-Rosa has perfect night, North Florida wins 101-77

The Associated Press

November 21, 2017 09:13 PM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 6 MINUTES AGO

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.

Ivan Gandia-Rosa had a perfect night shooting as he totaled 19 points to lead North Florida to its first win of the season, dominating NAIA Edward Waters 101-77 on Tuesday night.

Gandia-Rose made all four 3-point attempts to finish 7-of-7 shooting from the floor and made his only free throw attempt.

The Ospreys (1-6) started knocking down treys early as J.T. Escobar opened the scoring with a 3-pointer, Gandia-Rosa had his first before Escobar hit two more treys as North Florida nailed 20 of 34 (59 percent) from distance to tie a school record for 3-pointers made in a game. The Ospreys had 12 from distance in the first half as they took a 54-34 halftime lead.

Escobar hit 5 of 8 from beyond the arc for 15 points and Osborn Blount nailed 4 of 5 from distance for 14. Garrett Sams added 12 points and Noah Horchler chipped in 10.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Omar Banaga led Edward Waters with 19 points.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Majority of football players had CTE shows study of donated brains

    A recent study looked at the donated brains of former football players including professional, semi-professional, collegiate, and high school athletes. Researchers found a change in the brains of former NFL players, known as chronic traumatic encephalopathy or CTE. CTE is a progressive degenerative disease of the brain. Researchers found that of the 202 brains studied, nearly 88 percent of them had CTE. The results were more pronounced among former NFL players.

Majority of football players had CTE shows study of donated brains

Majority of football players had CTE shows study of donated brains 1:29

Majority of football players had CTE shows study of donated brains
LiAngelo Ball, UCLA teammates arrive back on American soil after arrest in China 0:56

LiAngelo Ball, UCLA teammates arrive back on American soil after arrest in China
Cleveland Cavaliers get the real New York experience and take the subway 0:53

Cleveland Cavaliers get the real New York experience and take the subway

View More Video