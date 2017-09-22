Palmetto’s Elijah Davis, shown during a 2016 game, scored two touchdowns during Friday night’s victory at Lakeland Lake Gibson.
Palmetto’s Elijah Davis, shown during a 2016 game, scored two touchdowns during Friday night’s victory at Lakeland Lake Gibson. Tiffany Tompkins Herald file photo
Palmetto’s Elijah Davis, shown during a 2016 game, scored two touchdowns during Friday night’s victory at Lakeland Lake Gibson. Tiffany Tompkins Herald file photo

Sports

Davis, Pompey lead Palmetto to victory at Lakeland Lake Gibson

Herald staff report

September 22, 2017 11:43 PM

LAKELAND

Elijah Davis scored two touchdowns, Sid Pompey returned an interception for a score and the Palmetto Tigers surprised last season’s Class 6A runner-up, beating Lakeland Lake Gibson 24-13 on Friday night.

Matt Wyatt had two sacks, Charles Miller added a sack, and Reese Lyons had two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery to lead the Tigers (2-1).

After falling behind 6-0 early, Palmetto scored two quick first-quarter touchdown to take a 14-6 advantage and never trailed from there in dropping the Braves to 0-2.

Palmetto returns to action on Thursday, hitting the road again to face Sarasota.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Highlights from the Richland-Southridge game, and Bombers DL Geoffrey Robinson talks about his fumble return for a touchdown.

Highlights from the Richland-Southridge game, and Bombers DL Geoffrey Robinson talks about his fumble return for a touchdown. 1:29

Highlights from the Richland-Southridge game, and Bombers DL Geoffrey Robinson talks about his fumble return for a touchdown.
Hell — and worse. Kentucky football's 30 straight losses to Florida, one headline at a time. 3:29

Hell — and worse. Kentucky football's 30 straight losses to Florida, one headline at a time.
Southeast-Bayshore football highlights 0:59

Southeast-Bayshore football highlights

View More Video