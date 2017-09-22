Davis, Pompey lead Palmetto to victory at Lakeland Lake Gibson

Elijah Davis scored two touchdowns, Sid Pompey returned an interception for a score and the Palmetto Tigers surprised last season’s Class 6A runner-up, beating Lakeland Lake Gibson 24-13 on Friday night.
Matt Wyatt had two sacks, Charles Miller added a sack, and Reese Lyons had two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery to lead the Tigers (2-1).
After falling behind 6-0 early, Palmetto scored two quick first-quarter touchdown to take a 14-6 advantage and never trailed from there in dropping the Braves to 0-2.
Palmetto returns to action on Thursday, hitting the road again to face Sarasota.
